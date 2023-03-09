Scholarships cover studies in Scandinavia

COURTESY PHOTO

From left are the flags for Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. The American Scandinavian Foundation of Santa Barbara is offering two scholarships to study in one of those countries.

The American Scandinavian Foundation of Santa Barbara is offering $3,000 scholarships for two local students to study in Scandinavia.

The grants would cover enrollment fees, housing and travel. Students would study for six to eight weeks this summer in Denmark, Sweden, Norway or Finland.

Eligible are Santa Barbara students who are 18 or older. Students with Scandinavian heritage are welcome, but it’s not a requirement.

“Preference will be given to students seeking to enroll in a formal academic setting with specific academic goals,” the foundation said in a news release. “We hope that students will not only succeed in achieving academic goals, but will also benefit from exploring that country’s culture, history and social structure.”

Application deadline is March 31. In-person interviews will be held during the week of April 10. Successful applicants will be notified by April 21, the foundation said.

To apply, go to asfsb.squarespace.com.

— Dave Mason