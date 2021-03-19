Scholarships for Santa Ynez Valley students

SOLVANG— The Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital Foundation is offering $3,000 scholarships to eligible high school seniors and current college students who plan to pursue a medical career or another health field.

To qualify, scholarship applicants must currently reside in the Santa Ynez Valley, plan to enter the health field, have an acceptance letter to an accredited university, submit an essay with academic and professional goals, have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and provide a letter from a supervisor verifying community service experience.

Applications are being accepted for scholarships through today, and late applications will not be accepted. Previous applicants may apply again, and scholarship winners will be notified in April.

To apply for the scholarship, visit cottagehealth.org/syvchf.

— Madison Hirneisen