School board seeks to fill Capps’ seat

SANTA BARBARA — The application process to replace Santa Barbara Unified School District trustee Laura Capps will begin Dec. 1.

Ms. Capps has submitted her resignation from the school board. She will step down Nov. 30 before succeeding Gregg Hart as the 2nd District representative on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

A provisional trustee will be named to succeed Ms. Capps.

Applications for her school board position will be accepted from Dec. 1 until 5 p.m. Dec. 16. The school district said late applications won’t be considered.

Applicants must complete and submit a Candidate Application Form, reside within the Santa Barbara Unified School District, meet all requirements of the law, and comply with the district’s application submission requirement. Qualified candidates will be interviewed at a special school board meeting open to the public on Jan. 5 and/or Jan. 12.

The school board plans to make an appointment at one of those two meetings.

The provisional appointee will complete their at-large term by November 2024. In November 2024, the appointed trustee must live in Trustee Area 2 to run for election.

To apply for the vacancy, go to www.sbunified.org.

— Katherine Zehnder