School board to discuss attendance requirements

The Santa Barbara Unified School District will meet Tuesday and receive a report on learning continuity and the district’s attendance plan requirements for the upcoming school year.

On June 29, Senate Bill 98 was signed into law, which established the learning continuity and attendance plan requirement for the 2020-21 school year. The law removed the requirements for the district’s 2020-21 local control accountability plan, according to the staff report.

The continuity plan requires a similar stakeholder engagement process, as the LCAP

must be adopted by the school board on or before Sept. 30.

Tuesday’s report will provide an overview of the continuity plan requirements and timeline. The components of the plan include information on in-person and distance learning programs, as well as the potential “pupil learning loss” associated with schooling, according to the report. It also includes information on mental health and social and emotional well-being of students, school nutrition and the increase in services for foster youth and low-income students.

The district is expected to issue a stakeholder input survey at some point next week. The board could adopt the plan at its Sept. 22 meeting, according to the report.

Also on Tuesday, the school board will receive the fourth and final report on the district’s plan to reopen schools on Aug. 18. The report will include information on safety, childcare, food services, teaching and learning, educational technology and enrollment, among other topics, according to the staff report.

Subsequent reports will shift to update the board on the status of schools under distance learning conditions, planning for physical return of students to schools when the presence of the coronavirus subsides locally, according to the staff report.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. for closed session, opening for regular session at 6:30 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the boardroom will not be open to the public and the meeting will be conducted via Zoom. To view the meeting, visit https://sbunified.zoom.us/j/91690676321.

