School district affirms commitment to continuing education

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Unified School District recently reaffirmed its commitment to continuing education for its employees.

“Learning does not apply only to our students, but we as adults in LUSD are also committed to continuous learning,” district Superintendent Trevor McDonald said in a news release.

During a meeting in April, the district board adopted a resolution, which expressed its views on professional development and learning. The resolution said continuing education results in better schools, which in turn means better students.

“We are excited for the meaningful work we can do together to continue to improve the quality of our education for our students in LUSD, and the board’s resolution publicly affirms our dedication to that,” Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla said in a news release.

— Katherin Zehnder