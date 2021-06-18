School district hires superintendent

Andrew Schwab to lead Santa Ynez Valley district

Andew Schwab will begin his role as superintendent of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District July 1.

The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District will welcome Andrew Schwab as its new superintendent July 1.

The district’s board unanimously selected Mr. Schwab after a competitive hiring process.

He currently serves as the associate superintendent of learning and innovation for Union School District in San Jose, where he has worked since 2014.

He has a strong focus on technology and innovative approaches to learning. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Humboldt State University and a master’s degree in information technology from American Intercontinental University.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the team (at the school district) to see how we can integrate technology, especially coming off the past few years,” he told the News-Press Thursday.

The job with the district stood out to him because of the opportunity to strategize for the district’s future.

Mr. Schwab has a teaching credential from Sacramento State and an administrative services credential through California State University.

He is pursuing a doctorate in organizational change and leadership at the University of Southern California.

Throughout his career, he has held roles such as chief technology officer, district administrator, high school teacher, adjunct university faculty and private-sector consultant.

He served two elected terms as a board member for California non-profit Computer-Using Educators.

He was also on the California Department of Education’s K12 High Speed Network advisory board and is currently member of the advisory board for the Krause Center for Innovation at Foothill College in Los Altos Hills.

He has never lived in the area but is excited to move to Santa Barbara County along with his family.

“I think it’s a great district, and I’m really happy to be joining. I’m really excited to meet the community,” he said.

The district will be providing meet-and-greet opportunities to get to know Mr. Schwab.

