School district to discuss redistricting

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board its will hold its final public hearing Jan. 18 on several proposed redistricting maps.

This meeting is the fifth and final opportunity for the public to provide input on how the neighborhoods and district boundaries should be represented. Trustees plan to make their final decision at a school board meeting on Feb. 8.

On April 10, 2018, SMJUHSD adopted a resolution to transition from at-large trustee elections to by-trustee elections. The new by-trustee area system only allows residents to vote for the candidate who lives in their district.

The proposed maps have all been reviewed by the district’s legal team and demographer. Reviews are based on 2020 Census data and ensure adherence to legal requirements.

For more information, visit smjuhsd.k12.ca.us.

— Katherine Zehnder