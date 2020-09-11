School districts discuss continuation plan

A combined 22 local schools and districts have applied for reopening waivers through the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Of those applications, four have been approved at the county and state level: the Howard School in Carpinteria, Laguna Blanca School, the Knox School of Santa Barbara and the Waldorf School of Santa Barbara.

More may be announced today at the health department’s press conference.

The other 18 schools that have applied are: Blochman Union School District; Coastline Christian Academy; Cold Spring School District; the Crane School; the Dunn School; Pacific Christian Elementary School; Marymount of Santa Barbara; Montecito Union School District; the Montessori School of Santa Barbara; Notre Dame Elementary School; Our Lady of Mount Carmel School; the Providence School of Santa Barbara; Santa Ynez Valley Family School; Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy; St Louis de Montfort; St. Mary of the Assumption School; St. Raphael School of Santa Barbara; and Valley Christian Academy.

Lompoc Unified School District announced Sept. 3 that it does not have intentions to apply for a waiver.

Santa Barbara Unified School District also has not expressed interest in applying. The school board allotted time for a public hearing on its Learning Continuation and Attendance Plan Tuesday. No one commented on that agenda item.

Comments poured in on the new sexual education curriculum for junior high students, called Teen Talk. Over 100 people gave input.

Parents can opt their students out of the curriculum, but many still expressed discomfort in Teen Talk’s content. Others expressed support, saying it gives an honest view of sexual health.

The school board unanimously voted to adopt the new curriculum.

The meeting also addressed the district’s 2019-2020 budget. Assistant Superintendent Meg Jetté shared that the district has not had to dip into its reserved funds, though she is worried they’ll have to by the end of November at the current rate.

“I would rather not tap into our reserves. If it’s needed, we’ll do it,” she said. “If we need to do something to bring students and teachers back safe, we’ll do it.”

