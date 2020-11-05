School measures, board races remain tight

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Cold Spring School opened under a waiver for in-person learning five days a week. While Superintendent Dr. Amy Alzina prepared for reopening, she was also working on Measure L2020.

Measure L2020, a $7.8 million bond measure in the Cold Spring School District, sits on the precipice of passing. Semi-official election night results show a little over 52% of voters in favor of the measure, but it needs 55% to pass.

Dr. Amy Alzina, superintendent and principal of the elementary school district, said Wednesday morning she feels “cautiously optimistic.”

She said the results are comparable to past Cold Spring bond measures. She added that it’s especially hard to garner support during a pandemic.

“To be so close is a good thing,” she said.

In 2008, Cold Spring passed a $2.44 million bond measure. It funded auditorium and library renovations and retrofitted three classrooms.

Dr. Alzina said the district could’ve used more money, but only small bond measures would pass.

She doesn’t have a backup plan currently in place because of COVID-19’s demands.

“I don’t know how many superintendents have pulled off a five-days-a-week reopening during a bond measure,” she said.

She said there are few grants available to provide funds.

“The challenge for us is protecting the educational program,” she said. “You have to spend the money that usually goes to educational programs to fix it. So those are going to be some tough decisions if it doesn’t pass.”

Katherine Davidson, a vocal opponent of the measure and former Cold Spring school board member, issued the following statement to the News-Press:

“It is heartening that so many voters educated themselves about the bond measure and took the time to vote. We are all optimistic that, going forward, the school and the community can work together to create the best possible learning environment for the students of Cold Spring School.”

The measure brought an opposing campaign that sent postcards, wrote to local press and created an extensive website.

In a page on the school district’s website, Dr. Alzina published a letter to correct misinformation.

“It is unfortunate that a very small group of individuals, dead set on being destructive to our elementary school community, has been so relentless in spreading disinformation and venomous lies about our teachers, staff, parents, educational program, and our school,” she wrote.

Two new board members were elected Tuesday night. Trevor Pattison and Gabrielle Haas secured the positions.

“All three of the candidates are such good-hearted people that care about kids and just wanted to support and be a part of a greater team,” Dr. Alzina said. “One of the reasons we’re able to do such great things is because we have such great board members.”

She said she’s thankful to board president Jennifer Miller for working on Measure L.

In other local races, the Santa Barbara City College trustee Area 3 race is another close call. Incumbent Veronica Gallardo has 3,619 to challenger Erin Guereña’s 3,489.

Carpinteria Unified School Board has two open spots. Jaime Diamond has clinched the first at 3,288 votes. Aaron Smith is second with 2,495, and Craig Cook is not too far behind at 2,393.

Buellton Union also has two openings. Allison Schwartz is first, with 1,252 votes. Christy Nordgren has 1,013, and Sandra Enos-Jordan has 943.

All precincts had reported as of Wednesday night, according to the county election’s website. Official election results are tentatively scheduled to be finalized by 5 p.m. Monday.

