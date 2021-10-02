School supplies, $1,000 gift card donated to Franklin School

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — One hundred students at Franklin Elementary School received backpacks filled with school supplies, thanks to City National Bank.

The bank made the donation as part of its partnership with the United Way of Santa Barbara County.

The backpacks were loaded with tools such as markers, pencils, paper and scissors.

City National Bank also provided Franklin Elementary School with a $1,000 Barnes & Noble gift card to fill the school’s library with new books.

“We are proud to support local students every year with much needed back-to-school supplies. We cherish our longstanding partnership with United Way and Franklin Elementary School,” said Amber Ortiz, the bank’s senior vice president, in a news release.

Melinda Cabrera, vice president of strategic partnerships of United Way of Santa Barbara County, noted many local students and families are in low-resource neighborhoods and don’t have access to necessary school supplies. “We are so grateful to City National Bank for providing these students with essential tools that will help them stay focused on learning.”

For more about the United Way, go to unitedwaysb.org.

— Dave Mason