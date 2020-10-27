Schools going too far with young minds

At 67, I’m considered old(er) now.

The golden years. Though every morning getting out of bed feels more like the rusty years.

And like millions before me and millions more to come, the older you get, the more you reflect on your life. And for some reason, the bad stuff is pushed aside, and you really only remember the good times: The family trips with your kids, playing with the grandkids, snuggling on a couch watching snow fall in the mountains.

It’s a wonderful thing how the mind has been wired like that. Can you imagine if all you remembered were the bad things? We’d all be a mess.

I touched on this topic a while back, but us old people also like to talk about the “good old” days. How much better and different things used to be.

I’ve also referenced that gone are the days when kids used to actually play outside, climb trees, interact and build things like funky skateboards and go carts. Doctors made house calls, milk and eggs were delivered to your house, and the excitement when you heard the music of the ice cream man coming.

Today, kids stare at their phones, which are almost physically attached to their hands. They can’t do anything without checking them every second for fear of missing out on something completely irrelevant.

And they’re also completely unaware that they’re being brainwashed and that their developing minds are being manipulated to think a certain way.

Google, Tic Toc, Instagram, Twitter and more are molding the leaders of the future to think a certain way. These tech giants are actually laying the groundwork for America to fit their philosophy right under our noses.

I point this out because this manipulation process has accelerated in 2020 like nothing we’ve witnessed in the history of this country.

The death of George Floyd allowed Black Lives Matter to emerge as a voice, actually rather a weapon, for not only the black community, but for all the American hating groups. With the help of democratic leaders across the country, BLM, Antifa and just plain stupid kids who have nothing else to do, were given a green light to destroy the country that gave them this right to “express” themselves.

How did this mindset take root with these kids in the first place? How did they get such a twisted view of the greatest nation on earth?

They were taught to believe that. They were taught in our schools while we’re standing in the next room. Just like how the phones are subtly twisting their minds, “educators” used their power of authority to tell the kids that America is a bad place, a bad country, that we do bad things, that everyone is a racist, that if you’re white you have to be a racist, that government is out to get you, that all police are killers. The list is pretty long.

This is the environment in our colleges and universities. But now they’re beginning to “condition” the kids at a much younger age.

There’s been push pack by parents regarding the sex ed class Teen Talk, but I recently became aware of another course that Santa Barbara Unified adopted. It’s called English 9 Ethnic Studies.

Upon reading where they’re going with it, it sounds flowery and makes it hard for people to argue against it. However, it’s my personal opinion that this kind of mandatory class has become a political effort across the country to mold children early on with the very things the rioters scream about when burning our cities. It’s described as teaching kids about racism and equality among other things.

When you keep pounding into young minds white privilege, white supremacy, oppression and so on, they’re going to eventually believe it, which is the idea. We’ve seen these indoctrinations throughout history called religions.

Here is an excerpt of what the course is about: “They will analyze indigeneity, aspects of (de)colonization, white supremacy, oppression and privilege, and work towards empowering themselves as anti-racist leaders who engage in social justice activism.”

The above description I interpret as making the assumption that everyone is already a racist and this course will fix you. My impression of these kinds of classes all across the country are moving away from teaching history and instead teaching viewpoints.

There was a time when real history was taught. Facts. Then as you grew older, you formed your own conclusions. What’s being attempted now is to introduce an emotional ideology and twist a young mind to view things generated by a group of activists who are imposing their personal opinions and ideals.

I’ll be the first to admit I hated school, and obviously I wasn’t the only one. But not once, not ever did a teacher venture away from teaching me my times tables, what year was the Civil War or what a noun was.

In the “old” days, we were taught historical truths and were not told how to think but taught how to think for ourselves.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.