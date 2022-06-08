Schools host Summer Reading Challenge

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Unified School District is hosting its second annual Summer Reading Challenge during June and July. All LUSD students can participate.

This year, the requirement is to read 10 books. Secondary students have a minimum length of 150 pages per book.

In exchange for a completed reading log, students will earn a treat from South Side Coffee Co.

“This is what makes Lompoc such a great community. We all come together for the kids,” LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said in a news release. “Having local businesses support students and their summer reading is really powerful. We are grateful for the collaboration.”

When students turn in their logs at a summer school site (Miguelito Elementary School, La Honda Elementary School, Lompoc Valley Middle School), they will receive their treat voucher and also be entered into a drawing. The drawing prize is an autographed copy of Max Brallier’s latest Last Kids on Earth book, “Quint and Dirk’s Hero Quest.”

Reading logs can be picked up at all LUSD school libraries.

“We are excited to be able to continue this great challenge,” said Bree Valla, deputy superintendent. “We know that the more kids read, the better they do in school in all subjects. Being able to encourage kids to read throughout the summer will help students come back in the fall ready to learn.”

For more information, contact Katelyn Nelson at nelson.katelyn@lusd.org.

— Marilyn McMahon