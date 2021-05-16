Schools in America

As a former teacher, I am saddened, alarmed and upset over

what is being taught in our universities and schools: Socialism and Critical Race Theory.

To begin with, America is a republic, not a socialist nation.

Second, some of America’s most important documents reveal what kind of country it is. Included are the Declaration of Independence (1776), the Constitution of the United States (1787), Bill of Rights (1791), Emancipation Proclamation (1863), and the 13th Amendment (1865), which abolished slavery.

No two documents have had a greater influence on American

citizens than the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.

The Declaration of Independence marked the birth of our republic and set forth “unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Later, the Constitution outlined our style of government and defined the rights that are protected from intrusion by government.”

Today there are those who claim America is a racist country. But

is that true? How can America be a racist country, when it fought a Civil War over slavery, passed an Emancipation Proclamation, passed the 13th anti-slavery amendment, and has elected a black president and vice president?

What is the Critical Race Theory that they are pushing in schools?

Simply put, it is a Marxist system that views everything through race. It is divisive, anti-white and teaches students that America is a bad country. How will that unify us as a nation?

Going forward, parents of school age students need to get informed about what is being taught in our schools.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria