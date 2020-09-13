SCHULTZ, Arthur Warren

January 13, 1922 – August 18, 2020

Arthur Schultz peacefully passed away at his home in Casa Dorinda, Montecito, California.

He was father of Art, Julia and John and brother of Harold and Peter. He is survived by his children, Arthur Warren Schultz, Jr. and Julia Schultz Miller, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was kind, endearing, generous, intelligent, talented person who was always there for his friends and family.

Arthur was born in White Plains, New York. He grew up during the depression and ended up finishing his childhood in Illinois. He graduated from the University of Chicago, though at age 19, his education was interrupted by WW II. He served as a bomber pilot in China with the Flying Tigers which included 22 missions over “The Hump.”

Upon returning from the war, he married Elizabeth Mahan and had three children. He started a mail order business where he first learned about marketing and advertising. Later, he joined Foote, Cone and Belding where he worked for 33 years. He served as Chairman and CEO from 1973 to 1982. He also served on numerous civic and corporate Boards. He was particularly proud to be a Life Trustee of the University of Chicago.

Arthur had a robust 38 year retirement. He developed a deep love and appreciation for Art. He served as Chairman of the Art Institutes of Chicago and Santa Barbara. In 1984, He was named to the Presidential Arts and Humanities Commission and subsequently authored several books on the history and care of Art.

Arthur was an avid golfer and shot his age hundreds of times. He was also a golf historian who accumulated one of the largest golf books collections in the world, which he graciously donated to the University of Chicago.

Arthur relocated to Santa Barbara and married the love of his life Sue Keefe in 1988 and rekindled a long friendship that would last over 75 years. They travelled extensively and played lots of golf together. Their favorite place to play was the Valley Club where they have many deep friendships. When Sue passed in April, 2016, he truly lost his best friend.

One of the crowning achievements of his life occurred at age 88. He co-authored the historically significant and critically acclaimed untold story of Albert Lasker in “The Man Who Sold America.” The book was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.

Arthur overcame many challenges and hardships before the age of 25 that shaped his strong character, purpose and joy of life. He was always looking for a new opportunity while caring for those around him. He lived an extraordinary life which he attributed to luck. He was an amazing man who has left most he touched better for knowing him.