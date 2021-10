Kenneth Marlan Schwab of Santa Barbara CA, Passed away peacefully at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 20th at 12:45 pm. His oldest son Kenneth Schwab and wife Michelle Schwab were with him. He was 83. Kenneth is survived by his son Kenneth Schwab, daughter-in-law Michelle Schwab, son Alan Schwab, widow, Susan Schwab, daughter Maggie Walls, son-in-law Greg Walls, and granddaughters Eleanor Walls, and Felicity Walls.