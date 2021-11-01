SCHWALM, Randall Jay “Dingo”

Dear Family and Friends:

On May 1 2020, Randall Jay “Dingo” Schwalm died unexpectedly in his home in Palm Springs, California. Randy was born July 29, 1964 in Wiesbaden, Germany.

He was preceded in death by father, Karl Rickard Schwalm and mother, Johanna Sue Welty. Additionally, Dingo is survived by siblings Kristine Lynn Schwalm ( Sorrell) and Eric Lee Schwalm along with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Santa Ynez High School, Randy moved to Santa Barbara where he worked long term for Sonatech, LLC, in the purchasing department. As he made his way in the world as an adult, Randall had a valuable mentor in his Uncle John Welty who lived close in Carpinteria. While working long hours at Sonatech, Randy simultaneously pursued and achieved his Masters in Family Counseling. He was exceptional with the assisting of others. The desire to assist led him down a path where he worked extensively as a counselor. Dingo’s early counseling endeavors included counseling HIV positive clients. He also was passionate about his liaison role in mainstreaming homosexuals into the “straight world” as he had put it once. Randy eventually moved to Palm Springs, where he developed a private practice.

During Randall’s lifetime, not only was he a champion for gay rights, he was also an avid animal lover and nature lover to put it mildly. His involvement in numerous men’s groups led to men’s spiritual based retreats that led to camping and embracing nature. Dingo’s travels led him around the world. Randy was a compassionate, kind, and loving soul to everyone he encountered. He had a fierce love of alternative spirituality, especially Egyptian History. The attention to detail he gave to his surroundings and the thought that went into his lifelong communication with family was astounding. Remarkable human.

There is no memorial planned at this time. We ask that all that knew him please remember him in peace.