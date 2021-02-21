SCOBY, Richard L. “Dick”

This family lost our beloved Richard L. “Dick” Scoby on January 18, 2021. He died peacefully at the age of 89. Richard was born on October 27, 1931 in St. Francis, Kansas to Twila Schaefer and Lyle Scoby. His mother died when he was only four and his father was killed in action in WWII when Richard was thirteen. Richard was raised by his paternal grandparents and his two sisters, Connie and Jeannine, who have preceded him in death, were raised by their maternal grandparents. Since they were not raised together, the three of them made up for lost time by sharing many happy times together as they grew older. Richard’s grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Scoby, enjoyed raising their lively, happy, athletic grandson.

Richard loved sports and was proud to have lettered all 4 years in track, football and basketball while attending Atwood Community High School. He was very popular in high school and was Homecoming King when a senior. After two years at Kansas State, he joined the Air Force. He married Joanne Fikan in 1952 and from this union, were born his two children, Beverly S. Scoby and Richard B. Scoby. The young family was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. While he was living in Alaska, he became interested in real estate and made it his profession. The family relocated to Santa Barbara in 1961. He made his living in real estate for 64 plus years.

Richard was a special man, who enjoyed sharing his stories. He enjoyed his many years playing golf, tennis and cards with his friends at La Cumbre. He loved skiing, socializing, dancing, watching old musicals on TV featuring Fred Astaire or Gene Kelly…..”Singing in the Rain” was one of his favorites. He would rush home from school as a young man to listen to Bob Crosby and the Bobcats on the radio. He loved to dance to Jimmy and Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller and watch Gene Krupa play the drums, all of the Big Band era. e greatly enjoyed music. Throughout his life, he remembered his Atwood roots and special friendships which he maintained through the years; one friendship lasted 83 years. He returned many times for high school reunions and “Hot Times” celebrations with those friends.

Richard married Ronda in 1989. They would have been married 32 years in March of this year. Richard was known for his love of life, his positive attitude, his sense of humor, his generous service and contributions to this community. He felt blessed to have many friends and business associates in this community.

His face would light up at the sight of a “well done cheeseburger and fries” or a slice of pumpkin pie with extra whipped cream or a snickers bar headed his way.

Richard had a private burial at Santa Barbara Cemetery attended by his immediate family. We would like to thank Welch-Ryce-Haider for their help at a very difficult time for us and the nurses and staff at Cottage Hospital whom cared for him in his recent three-week stay.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Ronda, his daughter Beverly S. Clark, his son Richard B. Scoby and his three grandchildren Richard J. Scoby, Lauren A. Clark and Nicholas A. Clark. We had hoped to enjoy his company, his stories and his special energy for more years ahead. He will be greatly missed and forever remain in our hearts. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, Richard appreciated the good works of The First Tee, Direct Relief, or to a charity of your choice. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation for the kind cards and messages that we have received.