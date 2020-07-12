SCOLARI, Vivian M.

8/1/1928 – 3/6/2020



Our funny, lively and loving mother, Vivian Scolari, also known as Pat, passed into God’s sweet embrace on March 6, 2020. Preceded in death by her adoring husband of 72 years, Robert E. Scolari. May their unity be everlasting.

Vivian was born into one of Lompoc’s founding families and, except for a few years living away while Bob was in the Navy, attending college and establishing himself as a graphic artist, Lompoc remained her home. She grew up at the edge of the foothills on the south end of Lompoc, and she was raised in an extended family that included her mother, Carmen, her grandparents, Skip and Lottie Negus, her aunt and uncle, Hattie and Ed Negus, as well as her two brothers, Jim and Bill Adkins. Although the children never knew their father, Grandpa Skip and Uncle Edward had them covered. They had a tightly knit family and Vivian loved her home.

Our mother told us wonderful stories about growing up. She recalled coming home from school for lunch, waiting for the warning bell to ring, and then running across the fields in a beeline to get back to class on time. She talked about the Japanese family who raised strawberries in their fields before the war. They’d always let her pick what she liked, or they would bring a basket to the house at the end of the day. She told us how much she loved working in the flower fields as a pollinator. She liked the job, she said, because she could wear shorts and get a suntan. She also worked in a diner, and she worked as an usher at the Mesa Theatre, wearing the full uniform and hat, both locations within walking distance from her home.

Vivian had a great passion for gardening that remained with her throughout her lifetime. Even as her mind was clouded by dementia and her hands were crippled with arthritis, she continued to love working in her garden. When, nearing the age of 90, and we had moved her into memory care, she continued to tell everyone her stories about how she had just been working in her garden. And she believed she had. You could see how much it meant to her by the joy in her eyes.

Over a span of more than 60 years Vivian was the recipient of many City Beautification Awards, from the first Scolari family home in Hayward, CA. to the two Scolari family homes in Lompoc. For several years Vivian was a member of Lompoc’s Alpha Club, and while a member she helped create some of the beautiful floral themes displayed at the Veterans Memorial Building for the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival. She also worked on designing the themes for the yearly Flower Festival flower arranging competitions.

Our mother worked side-by-side with our dad from the day he started Bob Scolari Graphic Arts in 1957. She was his muse, his bookkeeper, his banker, his bill collector, his partner in every way. She was fun and inspiring, the member of our family who always kept a sense of humor. She knew her way around the kitchen, liked canning apricots and picking elderberries for elderberry pies. She loved family time: camping, backpacking, spending days on end at the beach, family gatherings

and bar-b-ques.

Thank you, Mother, for the joyfulness you have left inside our hearts.

SKY

Please make any donations to the Arthritis Foundation, Fountain Square of Lompoc; Memory Care, Dee Olivera Cares, Lompoc Historical Society, or to the charity of your choice.