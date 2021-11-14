SCOTT, Clyde

Beloved husband to Carolyn Keeler for 41 years, passed away peacefully on October 6th. Clyde attended local schools, was a graduate of San Marcos High School, and San Francisco State University. He was a very humble, compassionate man. If you were a friend of Clyde’s, you knew his deep loyalty and concern for others. You may have known him on the other side of the net at the East Beach volleyball courts, his bartending nights at the Valley Club of Montecito, the Casa de Sevilla, and private parties. He also enjoyed playing table tennis at the Carrillo Recreation Center and Fit For Life classes at the YMCA with Carolyn.