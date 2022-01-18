‘Scream’ jumps past ‘Spider-Man’

It took a horror movie to scare “Spider-Man: No Way Home” off its web as the No. 1 box office hit in North America.
“Scream,” the latest in the longtime franchise starring Neve Campbell, opened last weekend with a gross of $30.6 million.
“Spider-Man,” the latest film starring Tom Holland as the webslinger, slid down to No. 2 after a month of being No. 1 and breaking box office records. The movie grossed $20.8 million.
Placing third was “Sing 2,” the animated sequel about animals with musical talent. The movie grossed $8.3 million during its fourth weekend.
“The 355,” a movie about an all-female group of spies from different countries, placed fourth in its second weekend with $2.34 million.
Right behind “The 355” in fifth place was “The King’s Man,” the World War I prequel to the “King’s Men” spy movies. It grossed $2.319 million.
“Belle,” director Mamoru Hosoda’s anime movie about a high school student becoming an internationally acclaimed singer in a virtual world, opened last weekend in sixth place with $1.65 million.
“American Underdog,” starring Zachary Levi (who grew up in Ventura), as NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, placed seventh with $1.6 million.
Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” placed eighth with $948,000.
“Licorice Pizza” placed ninth, grossing $883,000.
In 10th place was “The Matrix Resurrections,” the latest film in the sci-fi franchise starring Keanu Reeve. It grossed $785,000.
