‘Scream’ jumps past ‘Spider-Man’



COURTESY PHOTOS

“Scream” opened in the No.1 spot last weekend at the box office, ending the month-long reign of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” “Spider-Man” dropped to No. 2.

It took a horror movie to scare “Spider-Man: No Way Home” off its web as the No. 1 box office hit in North America.

“Scream,” the latest in the longtime franchise starring Neve Campbell, opened last weekend with a gross of $30.6 million.

“Spider-Man,” the latest film starring Tom Holland as the webslinger, slid down to No. 2 after a month of being No. 1 and breaking box office records. The movie grossed $20.8 million.

Placing third was “Sing 2,” the animated sequel about animals with musical talent. The movie grossed $8.3 million during its fourth weekend.

“The 355,” a movie about an all-female group of spies from different countries, placed fourth in its second weekend with $2.34 million.

Right behind “The 355” in fifth place was “The King’s Man,” the World War I prequel to the “King’s Men” spy movies. It grossed $2.319 million.

“Belle,” director Mamoru Hosoda’s anime movie about a high school student becoming an internationally acclaimed singer in a virtual world, opened last weekend in sixth place with $1.65 million.

“American Underdog,” starring Zachary Levi (who grew up in Ventura), as NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, placed seventh with $1.6 million.

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” placed eighth with $948,000.

“Licorice Pizza” placed ninth, grossing $883,000.

In 10th place was “The Matrix Resurrections,” the latest film in the sci-fi franchise starring Keanu Reeve. It grossed $785,000.

email: dmason@newspress.com