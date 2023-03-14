‘Scream VI’ tops box office in its first weekend

“Scream VI” scared “Creed III” right out of the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office.

The latest film in the horror franchise opened with a gross of $44.5 million.

“Creed III,” the “Rocky” spinoff starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, placed second in its second weekend with $27.3 million.

“65,” starring Adam Driver as an astronaut who survives a crash landing on a mysterious planet, opened in third place with $12.3 million.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” dropped to fourth place from second with $7 million.

“Cocaine Bear” fell to fifth place from third with $6.2 million.

“Jesus Revolution” dropped to sixth place from fifth with $5.18 million.

“Champions,” starring Woody Harrelson as a minor-league basketball coach who is ordered by a court to lead a team of players with intellectual disabilities, opened in seventh place with $5.15 million.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” fell to eight place from sixth with $2.7 million.

“Puss in Boots: The Lash Wish” slipped from ninth to eight place with $1.65 million.

The spy thriller “Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre” fell to 10th place from seventh with $1.28 million.

email: dmason@newspress.com