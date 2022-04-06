Scrutiny increases over Hunter Biden fundraising, laptop allegations

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain worked with Hunter Biden in 2012 to help fundraise for the Vice President’s Residence Foundation, according to a new report.

The allegations, first reported by Fox News, are the latest in a string of stories that have plagued Hunter Biden, and by proxy, his father, President Joe Biden. The reporting includes emails which shows Mr. Klain asking Hunter Biden to keep the effort “low key.”

The report is the latest story suggesting Hunter Biden had significant dealings with his father’s network even as he engaged in international deals. Hunter Biden has been under scrutiny for how he made large sums of money overseas and whether the president had knowledge of the deals, was involved in them, or could be compromised in any way. The U.S. Department of Justice is currently investigating Hunter Biden.

One key piece of evidence in these allegations is Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was turned over to the FBI but seemed to have gone missing. Last week, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said he had a copy of the contents of that laptop and requested to enter it into the Congressional record. Those contents have not yet been verified.

Hunter Biden’s emails have been verified and reported on, though, by major news outlets, making the scandal increasingly difficult for the Biden administration to ignore.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has directed reporters to the Department of Justice on the matter.

Mr. Klain said during an interview with ABC Sunday that President Biden believes his son did not break the law in dealings with foreign companies.

“Of course the president is confident that his son didn’t break the law,” Mr. Klain said. “But most importantly, as I said, that’s a matter that’s going to be decided by the Justice Department, by the legal process. It’s something that no one at the White House has involvement in.”

On the campaign trail, President Biden defended his son’s actions, saying nothing unethical was done.

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source, ever, in my life,” President Biden said.

Major media outlets also have taken fire from critics who say they did not adequately cover the Hunter Biden allegations leading up to the last presidential election. Many of the details around this case were critiqued and called Russian disinformation by the media but over time have been verified, in part because of a recent New York Times article authenticating details about what was on the laptop.

Twitter infamously froze the New York Post’s account for breaking a story on Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 election.

“Twitter willfully interfered in an election by completely censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story in October 2020,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. “Now the story has been proven true. Twitter needs to face consequences for their disgraceful actions.”