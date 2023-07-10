SDRI announces new board president

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) has announced the appointment of Dr. Kenneth Waxman as the new president of the Board of Trustees.

Dr. Waxman succeeds Dr. Alex DePaoli, who served SDRI for 6 years as board president. Dr. DePaoli will continue to serve on the Board of Trustees and as a member of the Board Executive Committee.

“I would like to express my deep appreciation for the exceptional contributions of our past board president, Dr. DePaoli, whose unwavering dedication to advancing research and innovation has been instrumental in driving progress in the field of diabetes,” said Dr. Samuel Klein, SDRI’s Chief Scientific Officer. “It is with immense gratitude that we welcome our incoming Board President, Dr. Waxman, whose exceptional expertise and passion for scientific advancement hold great promise for our organization and the entire diabetes community.

”Dr. Waxman served as a professor of surgery at UC Irvine, and for over 15 years he served as the program director of surgery at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Dr. Waxman went on in 2010 to establish Future Doctors of South Sudan, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the medical school and postgraduate medical education for South Sudanese medical students.

Dr. Waxman has authored multiple publications, including over 150 original peer-reviewed research articles and numerous chapters in medical texts. – Liam Hibbert