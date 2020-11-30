SDRI announces two new trustees

Jacob Ford

COURTESY PHOTOS

Internal medicine specialist Dr. Kathryn Brewer, left, and real estate executive Michael J. Paskin.

SANTA BARBARA — Sansum Diabetes Research Institute has announced the election of two new board members to its board of trustees, internal medicine specialist Dr. Kathryn Brewer and real estate executive Michael J. Paskin.

Dr. Brewer, who joined the board in September, is a deputy health officer at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. Previously, Dr. Brewer was the director of Diabetes Management and a staff physician at the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic, where she improved diabetic standards of care and access.

She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine. Dr. Brewer is a volunteer attending physician for Healing Hearts Across Borders in Mexico, and is responsible for managing diabetes care and protocols at all HHAB clinics.

“I have cared for people with diabetes for over 25 years. It is a relentless, 24/7/365 days-per-year kind of disease that people without firsthand experience or witnessing a family member rarely realize,” Dr. Brewer said in a statement. “SDRI has long participated in research of insulins and other therapeutics, education, and devices that give people more control, less anxiety, and a better quality of life. I look forward to participating and helping others develop more initiatives to help level significant disparities in care in our community through programs like Mil Familias.”

Mr. Paskin, who also joined the board in September, is the founder, president & CEO of The Paskin Group, a team of more than 50 real estate professionals throughout California and Texas.

Mr. Paskin is active in the Santa Barbara community volunteering for numerous nonprofits, having held board positions at the Young Presidents’ Organization, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, and the Washington Elementary School Foundation. As a FAA licensed private pilot, he serves as a volunteer Mission Pilot for Angel Flight West, flying terminally ill children and adults to treatment centers. He is also a two-time Ironman triathlete and seven-time marathoner.

“I am thrilled to join the SDRI Board of Trustees and look forward to playing a contributing role in an organization that has had such a profoundly positive impact on those affected by diabetes,” Mr. Paskin said in a statement. “Through my own family’s experience with diabetes, I have learned firsthand of the challenges that come along with a diagnosis and, as an executive leading a company with philanthropy and volunteerism in its DNA, I am proud to serve on a board that aims to improve the quality of life for those with diabetes globally.”

Dr. Brewer and Mr. Paskin joined 17 other board members serving on the SDRI board of trustees.

“I am so pleased to welcome these exceptional leaders in our community to the SDRI Board of Trustees. I look forward to their fresh perspectives and valuable insight as we continue to focus our efforts to improving the lives of people impacted by diabetes,” Ellen Goodstein, Executive Director of SDRI, said in a statement.

— Mitchell White