Sea Center reopens today on Stearns Wharf

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center on Stearns Wharf features a new upstairs exhibit “Dive In: Our Changing Channel.”

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center is reopening today.

The Sea Center will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 211 Stearns Wharf, Santa Barbara.

The upstairs exhibit has been rebranded and is now known as “Dive In: Our Changing Channel.” At the exhibit, people will encounter a two-spot octopus, moon jellies, giant Pacific seahorses, a California moray and more.

Members receive free admission to both the sea center and the museum at 2559 Puesta del Sol, near the Santa Barbara Mission.

In other news from the museum:

STAR PARTY

The Star Party will take place from 7 to 10 tonight at the Palmer Observatory at the museum, 2559 Puesta Del Sol. The observatory will open its roof to the view of the wonders of the night sky, through the state-of-the-art 20-inch telescope.

Admission is free.

You can join the museum’s astronomy staff and members of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit for an evening of craters on the moon, nebulas, galaxies, and more.

Due to the use of shared telescopes, masks are required.

SCIENCE PUB FROM HOME

During a free Zoom webinar from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Frédérique Lavoipierre, author of “Garden Allies” and the former director of education of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. will discuss biological conservation and its benefits. He’ll bring the subject to life through photography, illustrations and anecdotes from a decade of close observation.

To register, go to us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_k4e3XL_SSySdD4PQ0lpuLg?utm_source=SBMNH+Email+List&utm_campaign=e843cd0582-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_02_23_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_63b85859eb-e843cd0582-21405929&mc_cid=e843cd0582&mc_eid=2694d5e5d4.

