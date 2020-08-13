Sea Center’s outdoor areas on Stearns Wharf reopening for weekends

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The outdoor areas of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center on Stearns Wharf are now open for afternoons on weekends.

SANTA BARBARA — Starting this Saturday, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center will open its outdoor spaces to the public during weekends. According to a recent press release, the Sea Center’s Wet Deck will be open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., providing visitors the opportunity to explore the marine life beneath Stearns Wharf and touch animals like swell sharks and sea stars in the Intertidal Wonders exhibit. No reservations are needed to attend.

The Sea Center is located at 211 Stearns Wharf.

— Josh Grega