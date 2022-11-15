Sea glass ‘Holiday Pop-Up’ planned for Saturday

COURTESY PHOTO

Sea glass jewelry by Rachel Kenney will be among the offerings at the Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival “Holiday Pop-Up” Saturday.

More than 20 artists will display their fine arts, handcrafts and jewelry at the Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival “Holiday Pop-Up,” set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave.,. Carpinteria.

“We carefully curate our vendor list to ensure that this event represents the absolute best in ocean arts. Our artists channel their unique talents into diverse products that rely on high quality materials and skills honed over decades,” said Karen Clark, festival artistic director.

“We are also selective based on price points,” she said in a news release. “You will find something here for everyone on your list.”

Last year’s Holiday Pop-Up proved popular in downtown Carpinteria, the home of the first Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival.

“The little beach town is a perfect fit for our event,” said Louise Sciutto, festival board president. “Its charming shops and restaurants are all located just a few blocks from what is historically celebrated as the World’s Safest Beach.”

The Carpinteria event will be followed with another pop-up on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara.

After a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival organizers plan to bring back the full festival next year.

The full festival is scheduled for Sept. 9-10, 2023, at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge.

For more information, go to santabarbaraseaglassandoceanartsfestival.com.

