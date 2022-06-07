Sea Glass Pop-Ups at maritime museum

COURTESY PHOTOThe Summer Sea Glass Pop-Ups feature ocean-themed art and authentic sea glass jewelry created by dozens of artists.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, in cooperation with the Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival, is hosting Sea Glass Pop-Ups on July 3 and Aug. 13 on the museum’s patio overlooking the Santa Barbara Harbor.

These free events are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The museum is located at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190.

The Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival, which usually occurs each year in September, has been canceled for 2022, although organizers are planning an event Nov. 19 at the Carpinteria Arts Center.

But sea glass collectors can now find many of the artists at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Summer Sea Glass Pop-Ups feature handmade, ocean-themed art and authentic sea glass jewelry created by dozens of artists. Some of the proceeds will go to the maritime museum for its free educational programs for students who attend Title I schools and afterschool programs for low-income populations.

For more information, go to www.santbarbaraseaglassandoceanartsfestival.com or .instagram.com/santabarbaraseaglassfestival.

— Dave Mason