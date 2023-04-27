Sea of purple

Jane Seymour gives keynote address at colorful Alzheimer’s Association luncheon

Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) speaks to the audience Wednesday at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort during a luncheon organized by the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter.

The room was brightly filled with smiling faces and an array of purple for the sixth annual Inspire Luncheon that was held on Wednesday for the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter.

The event took place at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, where the keynote speaker was movie and TV star Jane Seymour.

This year’s theme was “Your Brain Matters,” referring to the brain’s importance in regards to women’s health. (Purple, by the way, is a color commonly used by the Alzheimer’s Association.)

According to Gerd Jordano, the Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative founding member, the luncheon is put on to raise funds and awareness for global research as well as provide free care services to support local families.

Emcee Andrew Firestone encourages audience members to bid to make donations.

Wednesday’s event had appearances from many important faces in the association, such as Anne Towbes, the other Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative founding member, and Katina Zaninovich, the ​​Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative chair and a California Central Coast Chapter board member.

These two women alongside Ms. Jordano were honored at the event for their hard work in the Alzheimer’s Association. They have exemplified a clear dedication to the cause, inspiring many to join.

During her keynote address, Ms. Seymour — a well-known actress, author and previous Montecito resident — shared her personal connection with the disease. She explained that many of her family members have experienced Alzheimers. Two of her uncles died from the disease.

Dr. Claire Sexton, senior director of scientific programs and outreach at the Alzheimer’s Association, gives a research presentation to the audience

Ms. Seymour has had multiple opportunities in her career that have intersected with the disease, adding more desire to help the cause. She starred as a character who had Alzheimer’s in the movie “Ruby’s Choice,” which screened last year at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Additionally, she was the executive producer of “I’ll Be Me” — a 2014 documentary about Glen Campbell, who was diagnosed in 2011 with Alzheimer’s and performed during his final tour in 2011 and 2012. Mr. Campbell died in 2017, but Ms. Seymour’s connection to the film has stayed strong.

Lindsey Leonard, the executive director of Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter, addresses people attending the luncheon.

Another speaker was Dr. Claire Sexton, the Alzheimer’s Association senior director of scientific programs and outreach. She gave an educational talk on lifestyle changes that may reduce the risk of dementia. She additionally shared new treatments and medications that have gone through the process of research.

Many people, from all over California, attended the luncheon, where the highlights included fellowship, camaraderie and education.

The event ended with the chapter’s request to help members in the community who may be experiencing Alzheimer’s or have family members with the disease.

