Sea shell association to host wine tastings, yacht tours

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association’s 38th annual Wine Tasting & Yacht Tours fundraiser will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Marina One in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

It’s the association’s first wine tasting and yacht tours benefit since 2019.

Those attending will taste vintages from local wineries and breweries,and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, desserts and sausages (paired with the beers). Attendees also will tour motorized and sailing yachts and meet their owners.

There will also be silent auction items.

Fireworks will take place at 7 p.m. that day to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Stearns Wharf.

The Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association (www.sbssa.org) is a nonprofit founded in 1948 for the sailing education of children ages 8–15. The annual wine tasting event is its only fundraiser.

The funds raised provide for maintenance and operation of the nonprofit’s two safety boats, educational materials, acknowledgments and awards, and other operating expenses.

Tickets cost $80. To purchase, go to sbssa.org/wine-yacht-gala. A custom engraved wine glass comes with each ticket.

Guests must be 21 and older to attend

— Dave Mason