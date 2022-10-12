Annual Santa Barbara Harbor event to take place Saturday

A family has fun holding crabs at the Santa Barbara Harbor. This Saturday, people prepared on the spot at the Santa Barbara Harbor Festival.

The community will celebrate Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty and the fishermen who harvest it at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday.

This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., luring seafood lovers to Santa Barbara Harbor for one of our community’s most cherished events.

Timed to celebrate the opening of lobster season, the Festival showcases fresh, regional seafood in addition to live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children’s activities, vessel tours, and more. There’s fun to be had for all ages.

The Harbor & Seafood Festival offers an interactive day for visitors and locals alike, reminding people that the harbor is where more than 100 fishermen land millions of pounds of seafood each year. According to a news release, that adds $30 million to the local economy and beyond.

Two women get sea urchins, which are among the festival’s

popular treats.

People are invited to enjoy an abundance of sustainably harvested, high-quality seafood, according to the news release. They can also meet fishermen face-to-face. Attendees also can select local fresh-caught lobster, crab and sea urchin/“uni” and have them prepared on the spot. And there will be specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, clam chowder and seafood paella.

The festival will also feature live entertainment by Juan Dolor, Spencer the Gardner and Cornerstone on a main stage. And attendees can peruse special festival memorabilia, shop for a variety of art, clothing and other unique gifts, and enjoy free harbor boat rides aboard the Double Dolphin and Kelpie.

The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is presented by the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, Inc. and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants’ Association, along with various community partners and volunteers.

Visit HarborFestival.org for more details.

