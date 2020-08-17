Seager powers Dodgers to win over Angels

Corey Seager homered and drove in three runs to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on Sunday at Angels Stadium.

Seager, who batted second in the Dodgers’ order as the designated hitter, collected all three of his runs batted in with his fifth home run of the season in the fourth inning.

In all, the Dodgers belted four home runs in sweeping the three-game series. Max Muncy connected on his fifth of the season, Matt Beaty barreled up his second of the campaign and Keibert Ruiz hit his first of the season for the Dodgers.

Both teams had 10 hits. Anthony Rendon and Brian Goodwin each homered for the Angels.

The Dodgers scored three runs in the third and four in the fourth to improve to 16-7 on the year. The Angels slipped to 7-15.

–Gerry Fall