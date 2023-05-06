SEAGOE, John

April 9, 1923 – April 23, 2023

Santa Barbara – Our dear dad peacefully left us at the age of 100 plus two weeks. John was the youngest of 6 siblings born and raised in Goleta, CA to John A. and Alice (Rutherford) Seagoe. He moved with his family to Cottage Grove, Oregon in the mid 30s and remained there through high school and his first year of the University of Oregon. Following WWII, where he served as a US Navy pilot, he met and married Ruth Kriby and resettled in Santa Barbara.

He worked in the photo engraving business and was instrumental in the start of Big Brand Tire Co. After retirement, he and Ruth loved traveling the world until Ruth’s passing in 2000. He is survived by 4 children, Trudy (Lee), of Lampasas Tx, Kathleen, of Camarillo, Pete (Suzette), of Santa Barbara and Bob, of Santa Ynez. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was a faithful member of the Santa Barbara Christadelphian ecclesia. He was a generous and kind man who lived a very fulfilled life. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Services will be private.