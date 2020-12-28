Seahawks clinch NFC West title with win over Rams

Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the Rams on Sunday.

For starters, quarterback Jared Goff expressed uncertainty whether he’ll be able to play in the team’s regular-season finale after he suffered a thumb injury in a 20-9 loss at Seattle.

Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Rams fear Goff’s thumb is broken and that he will undergo further testing in L.A. on Monday.

“I am uncertain,” Goff said when asked if he’ll be able to play next Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals. “We will see.”

Added Rams coach Sean McVay: “I’m not sure right now. I don’t want to speculate on that.”

With Sunday’s defeat, the Rams (9-6) have lost two straight games for the first time this season but can clinch a playoff spot with either a win against the Cardinals (8-7) or a Green Bay victory at Chicago (8-7) in Week 17.

John Wolford, an undrafted free agent in 2018 from Wake Forest, is the Rams backup quarterback. Wolford has never appeared in a regular-season NFL game.

Goff injured his thumb in the final seconds of the third quarter as he completed a 9-yard pass to tight end Gerald Everett. As he followed through on this throw, Goff’s right hand hit the helmet of Seahawks defensive end Benson Mayowa.

“Popped it back into place,” Goff said, “and just finished the game.”

Chiefs 17, Falcons 14

Patrick Mahomes finished 24-for-44 for 278 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kansas City (14-1) to its 10th consecutive victory. Travis Kelce hauled in seven passes for 98 yards and a score for the Chiefs, who wrapped up the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.

Jets 23, Browns 16

New York pulled off the upset of Cleveland. Sam Darnold was 16 of 32 for 175 yards and two touchdowns for the Jets, who have suddenly won two straight after starting 0-13.

Jamison Crowder caught seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Braxton Berrios and Chris Herndon also caught touchdown passes for New York.

Steelers 28, Colts 24

Ben Roethlisberger had a huge game for Pittsburgh, which clinched the AFC North Division title with its narrow win over Indianapolis. Roethlisgerger finished 34-for-49 for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Ju Ju Smith-Schuster was on the receiving end of nine of those passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Bears 41, Jaguars 17

Chicago kept its playoff hopes alive with a rout of the Jaguars. Mitchell Trubisky completed 24 of 35 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns, while David Montgomery rushed for 95 yards and a touchdowns on 23 carries.

Ravens 27, Giants 13

Lamar Jackson led Baltimore on four touchdown drives in its victory over New York. Jackson finished 17 of 26 for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Bengals 37, Texans 31

Brandon Allen completed 29 of 37 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cincinnati to a narrow win over Houston.

Chargers 19, Broncos 16.

L.A. improved to 6-9 with its win over Denver. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was 21-for-33 for 253 yards and a touchdown to lead the offense.

Cowboys 37, Eagles 17

Andy Dalton threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns to help Dallas keep its NFC East title hopes alive. Dalton was 22-for-30 through the air, while Ezekiel Elliott finished with 105 yards on 19 carries for the Cowboys.

Panthers 20, Washington 13

Washington failed to clinch the NFC East title with its loss to Carolina. Teddy Bridgewater was effective through the air for the Panthers, completing 19 passes out of 28 attempts for 197 yards and one touchdown. Curtis Samuel caught five passes for 106 yards for Carolina.

Packers 40, Titans 14

Aaron Rodgers was bothered by a snowy night in Green Bay. The veteran quarterback threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Packers to their fifth straight win. Rodgers finished 21-for-25. AJ Dillon also had a big game for Green Bay, rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.