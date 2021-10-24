SeaLegs Santa Barbara to open next summer at Goleta Beach

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

SeaLegs Santa Barbara is set to open next summer in the former location of the Beachside Bar-Cafe.

SeaLegs Santa Barbara is set to open on the shore of Goleta Beach next summer, taking the place of the former operator, Beachside Bar-Cafe.

The expansive, oceanfront restaurant will feature a menu of locally sourced California coastal dishes, as well as artisanal cocktails and a Central Coast Beer and Wine program. In addition to the restaurant, owners Omar Khashen and Joe “Diggs” Dies also have plans to open an adjacent beach snack shack with take-out gourmet food and drinks.

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve the 10-year restaurant lease with the option to renew three five-year leases, thus beginning months of renovation work leading up to next summer’s opening. Mr. Khashen and Mr. Dies plan to offer two patios, two bars and three private dining spaces, each with oceanfront views.

Joe “Diggs” Dies is a UCSB graduate who has 20 years of hospitality experience.

Omar Khashen is the president of operations for Prjkt Restaurant Group.

Mr. Khashen and Mr. Dies told the News-Press that their vision is to offer quality food in an upscale yet approachable setting.

“The quality of food, the experience, the approachability — especially for the local crowd — is paramount for us,” Mr. Dies, a graduate of UCSB with over 20 years experience in hospitality, said. “So, while it’s a great location, we’re offering the full dining experience, the quality ingredients, locally sourced, along with great service. We just want everyone in the area, all along the Central Coast or if you live around the corner, to come by when we open.”

The restaurant will be the fourth iteration of the SeaLegs brand, which has three other locations in Orange County and Los Angeles. The restaurants are owned by Prjkt Restaurant Group, which has seven beachfront concessions in Southern California. The group is run by CEO Alicia Whitney, and Mr. Khashen is the group’s president of operations.

This new Santa Barbara location will offer a menu that is unique to the Central Coast, Mr. Khashen said. The owners plan to hire a local chef to create the menu, which will feature seasonal produce, local seafood and flavors the Central Coast is known for.

COURTESY PHOTOS

Concept images show what the interior of SeaLegs Santa Barbara will look like when completed.

Mr. Khashen and Mr. Dies estimate that the restaurant will bring between 100-125 new jobs to the area. The establishment will also drum up additional revenue for park renovation, as the owners have contracted to pay the county a monthly percentage fee of 10% of gross sales and 15% of gross alcohol sales for rent, with an additional percentage of funds being funneled into improvement projects at Goleta Beach, Mr. Khashen said.

As the owners prepare for the restaurant’s opening next summer, they say the significance of the location is not lost on them. Through conversations with locals and personal experience, the pair knows the sadness many locals felt when the Beachside Bar-Cafe shut its doors in January after 37 years.

“The history of the building is definitely not lost on us,” Mr. Khashen said. “And the longevity of that space for 37 years means they were doing something right, and we know how special it was to the community, so we definitely want to pay respect and homage to that.”



Concept images provide a glimpse of the final appearance of SeaLegs Santa Barbara, which is set to open next summer.

While the details are still being worked out, Mr. Dies said the restaurant will feature tributes to the prior operator. He recalled his experience dining at the restaurant with his soccer teammates while attending UCSB, and said he and Omar are “really listening to the community and what they want to enjoy on that beach.”

“There will be ways that we are going to celebrate the 37 years that the (Beachside Bar-Cafe) was there,” Mr. Dies said.

For more information on the new restaurant, visit sealegssb.com.

