Sean Leonard, Celina Zacarias announced as new members of Casa Pacifica board

Casa Pacifica has announced the additions of Sean Leonard and Celina Zacarias to its board.

Mr. Leonard, founder of S.L. Leonard & Associates, brings extensive experience in real estate development and construction.

Ms. Zacarias brings her diverse background of business experience. She’s the director of community and government relations for CSU Channel Islands.

The new members will join 22 other individuals bringing together various fields of expertise, including legal, financial, insurance, education, business, and community advocates — all coming together to guide Casa Pacifica in the most successful direction for the vulnerable children and families it serves.

“The youth and families we serve every day are blessed to have Sean and Celina join our prestigious board of directors. Their community mindedness and generous hearts are a gift to us all,” said Shawna Morris, CEO of Casa Pacifica.

Mr. Leonard has more than 35 years’ experience in the competitive Southern California real estate development and construction industry. His firm has become one of the premiere project management firms in Southern California – completely projects such as Museum of Ventura County Pavilion & Plaza, the Camarillo Library, City of Hope Helford Replacement Hospital, and Casa Pacifica’s own Building New Foundations of Hope capital campaign expansion.

Prior to forming his own firm in 2003, Mr. Leonard spent more than five years as the senior vice president of project management for the nonprofit owners of the world-acclaimed Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Despite his busy schedule, Mr. Leonard always finds time to give back to the community, currently serving as the board chair of A Community of Friends, developers of low-income housing for people with special needs and a Board Member of the Ventura County Community Foundation.

Prior to joining CSU Channel Islands, Ms. Zacarias gained her varied background in business development from companies like GMAC Mortgage, Wells Fargo and Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation. The focus of her current role as director of community and government relations for the university is advancing their positive presence and goodwill at all levels through a comprehensive proactive program of community and government relations.

Ms. Zaracias also has extensive involvement in the community, holding number leadership positions in professional, economic and charitable organizations.

