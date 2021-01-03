Search for the truth

Americans will become even more limited to what they hear and see

So here we go. A new year with a new president.

And if the corrupt media had been journalists instead of shills for the Democratic Party, it’s likely Joe Biden wouldn’t be filling those shoes.

My question is, when is the special counsel going to start their investigation into Mr. Biden’s collusion with China? And, because of the cover-up with his son, I think this also warrants further discussion about impeachment.

Sound silly?

Apparently Democrats didn’t think so four years ago on Trumped-up charges that ripped the country apart and cost taxpayers millions.

Well, things are just not quite the same when a Democrat cheats their way into office. Mr. Biden’s involvement with China wasn’t an October smoking gun. It was a smoking cannon.

The Democrats went for impeachment of President Donald Trump over a phone call, but Mr. Biden’s story of millions for favors was buried under mountains of concrete. The story was and is huge. It compromises this incoming president beyond belief, but it’s still being covered up.

But the bigger story as we enter into a new year of politics, is from now on, Americans will be limited even more to what they hear and see. It will be controlled, measured and omitted.

You won’t hear the words “fake news” anymore because President Trump won’t be around to call them out. The media and big tech guys can feed America whatever they want, and there will only be Fox News and a few radio shows to bring forth the facts. Democrats say Fox News are liars and I reply, show me the lies.

I have yet to be presented with any proof.

It won’t matter what action Mr. Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Congress or any of the American haters do because they are protected by the biggest baby blanket in the world, and now Facebook and Google have admitted to holding hands.

With Mr. Biden’s staff stacked full of employees of all the major big tech companies, all we’ll hear about are butterflies and rainbows. They don’t have 24/7 Trump hating reporting to fill their papers or airwaves anymore. We won’t be inundated ad nauseam what an evil man President Trump was. Instead, we’ll be treated to what a breath of much needed fresh air Mr. Biden will bring. So what if he did collude with China? They’ll always counter President Trump did worse.

Mr. Biden was protected, prodded and groomed while in hiding because the Democrats understood who they were dealing with. And when he emerged to finally campaign for president, we all know what happened.

Even if you still believe it was a fair election, then forget for the moment about the votes. Instead look at the cover up of actual and real news that would have brought down any candidate under normal conditions. But with the kind of protection old Joe got, that alone was enough to swing things his way regardless.

It has been reported had the Democrats known about Mr. Biden’s romance with China, at least 10% of them would have changed their votes. That likely would have been enough to overcome the rigged election.

This is our future. We’re allowing dictator tactics to enter our free elections through a back door. Mr. Biden won by omission. A tactic used by the press since forever. Write the story but leave the bad stuff out, or water it down or write it a bit more flowery. Play with the readers’ mind. Make them second guess.

We’re going to witness something America has never seen before. The Democrats will be like an army getting ready for battle by getting the artillery and tanks lined up on the front. And no one will make it past their defenses.

Democrats are going to build their barricades in every branch of government and weld the doors shut with plans that in four years, there is no way any Republican can squeeze through. They do mean war.

The entire country will be like California, a one-party state that will become a one-party country, and you can see what California has become. At that point, just like California today, why vote? Many Californians have felt that way for some time now.

Half this country, if not more, are dead set against this takeover, but we’ve lost control of a free press and free speech. Two of the most powerful liberties that made America what it is.

Without them we’re done.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.