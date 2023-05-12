‘Seared’ final show of Ensemble Theatre Company season

COURTESY ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY

“Seared” will be the first Ensemble Theatre Company production to feature live cooking on stage.

Ensemble Theatre Company will present the final show of its 2022-2023 season — “Seared,” written by Theresa Rebeck and directed by ETC Artistic Director Jonathan Fox.

“Seared” begins with a preview performance at 7:30 p.m. June 8 and opens its regular run at 8 p.m. June 10, continuing through June 25 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

In “Seared,” a brilliant, hot-headed chef scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner finally sees profits within reach. The only problem: recreating masterpieces for the masses.

The play asks audiences to consider where art ends and commerce begins.

“As the saying goes, ‘If you can’t stand the heat…,” said Mr. Fox. “And things certainly get hot and steamy in this kitchen, not least of which is the chef’s artistic temperament. ‘Seared,’ our first production to feature live cooking on stage, is the perfect play for us to close what has truly been an extraordinary season.”

The cast of “Seared” features Ronald Auguste, making his ETC debut as the ever-friendly waiter “Rodney.” Mr. Auguste has been seen on such TV shows as “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Dear White People” and “Station 19.”

Also making his ETC debut is Andrew Elvis Miller (“Dexter,” “NCIS” and “Halston”), who stars as the temperamental head chef “Harry.” Gary Paten (”Ragtime” 3D Theatricals – Ovation Nomination; “The Immigrant,” Pico Playhouse – Ovation Nomination) stars as Harry’s put-upon business partner “Mike,” and Angela Sauer stars as restaurant consultant “Emily.”

Ms. Sauer most recently appeared in the Netflix series adaptation of “Steel Magnolias,” and she was featured on “The Daily Show“ and “Jane the Virgin.” This is her first time on the ETC stage.

Mr. Fox joined ETC in 2006 as its artistic director. His ETC productions include “American Son,” “Porgy and Bess,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Woyzeck” and many others. He adapted and directed ETC’s 2017 world premiere production of Woody Allen’s “Husbands and Wives.”

He has directed performances for Opera Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Symphony. He has also directed productions in Vienna, Austria and is slated to direct “An Iliad” this summer in Montenegro.

Ms. Rebeck is a prolific and widely produced playwright, whose work can be seen and read throughout the United States and abroad. Other Broadway works include ”Dead Accounts,” “Seminar” “and”Mauritius.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com