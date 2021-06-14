Seaside dining

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSWhile human residents have had mixed opinions of late, the South Coast’s rich variety of waterfowl have no objection to outdoor dining. Above, a blue heron searches for a meal at Coal Oil Point in Isla Vista A bird tentatively identified as a long-billed curlew makes a meal of a worm (no word on how early the bird showed up, or on whether the worm eventually turned). A snowy egret scans the area for treats. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post SPORTS ROUNDUP : San Marcos excels in softball, track next post Local book awarded Book of the Year title Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.