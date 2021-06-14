Home Local Seaside dining
Local

Seaside dining

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
While human residents have had mixed opinions of late, the South Coast’s rich variety of waterfowl have no objection to outdoor dining. Above, a blue heron searches for a meal at Coal Oil Point in Isla Vista
A bird tentatively identified as a long-billed curlew makes a meal of a worm (no word on how early the bird showed up, or on whether the worm eventually turned).
A snowy egret scans the area for treats.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More