Season ends for Westmont golf teams

The season came to a close for Westmont men’s and women’s golf on Wednesday, when the teams competed in the third and final day of the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships.

Westmont’s women posted the best team finish for the Warriors this week, as the group finished fourth out of eight teams with a combined score of +87 on Wednesday. Finishing ahead of the Warriors were champion OUAZ (+54), Vanguard (+55), and Menlo (+69). The Warriors finished ahead of The Master’s, Jessup, and Arizona Christian.

Individually, Westmont’s highest finish was Meredith McDougal, who finished in 12th place with a three-round total of +17. Charlie Bloom finished in a tie for 15th with a score of +22, and was followed in 17th by Elizabeth Oloteo, whose +3 on Wednesday gave her a final score of +23. Rounding things out, Sydnee Magpoc’s final score was +24, and Mallory Hopper’s was +31.

“If you would have asked me what would have made me happy as a coach this week,” began Westmont head coach Josh Ault, “my answer would have lined up perfectly with what our women did. The teams that finished in front of us were all nationally ranked teams. We are a young team, and we lost only to three ranked teams, and finished in front of another who was receiving votes.

“Meredith led our team this week, and finished 12th in her first year at Westmont. I am very impressed with the fact that she’s been a force for us.”

For the men, Westmont ended the tournament in sixth place with a combined score of +50. The Warriors came in ahead of Hope International (+55) and Jessup (+76). Winning the tournament for the men was The Master’s, who collectively shot a -10.

Individually, Westmont’s Peyton Hendricks finished in a tie for fifth-place overall, after finishing his three rounds with a total of -3. Each day Hendricks posted a -1, and following his final round, he also received word that he had been voted to the All-GSAC team.

Following Hendricks Andy Knight finished in a tie for 21st with a score of +13, and Brock Yurkovich finished in 34th with a score of +25.

“We didn’t have a single senior or junior on this course for either team,” began Ault, “and still, our young team competed. They put up a fight, and showed some real grit.

“For Peyton, finishing top-five as a freshman is amazing. He had three rounds under par this tournament, and I’m super proud of him.”

When the Warriors return in the fall, they will begin competition in the PacWest.

“I wanted to finish off strong in the GSAC,” reflected Ault, “and I think we did that. I know they aren’t first-place finishes, but for a fourth-year golf program full of underclassmen, I think we had a great year.

“Those who love and follow golf will see that. As a coach, I’m not trying to fool or convince anyone. That fact is, these teams deserve a lot of credit for how they played this year. We will be very competitive in the next few years.”

