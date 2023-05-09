Seattle distributes $13.5M to promote property ownership in diverse communities

By SPENCER PAULEY

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Seattle is awarding more than 11 community organizations with approximately $13.5 million for site acquisitions to promote property ownership in the city’s diverse communities.

The $13.5 million come through the city’s Equitable Development Initiative fund, which was created in 2016 to “address displacement and the unequal distribution of opportunities to sustain a diverse Seattle,” according to the Seattle Office of Planning and Community Development.

“The Equitable Development Initiative makes real our One Seattle vision . . . supporting organizations that serve diverse communities in planting and reinforcing permanent roots in our city,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement. “From new affordable housing developments to space for youth programming, these projects are generational investments that will help us foster vibrant, thriving communities throughout our city.”

Estelita’s Library in South Seattle was awarded the largest amount, with $2.4 million to complete the purchase of property for the development of a cultural and community center.

“With this support, Estelita’s Library will be able to fulfill its commitment to acquire property in Beacon Hill; expand its services, space, and library; and ultimately fulfill its vision and commitment of building affordable housing that is grounded in and uplifts community,” Estelita’s Library Co-Founder Edwin Lindo said.

The Equitable Development Initiative fund receives money from various sources, including the JumpStart Payroll Tax, which dedicates 9% of its collected revenue towards the fund. The payroll tax is projected to generate $263 million into the city this year. This means the Equitable Development Initiative fund is projected to take in roughly $23.7 million in 2023.

Last November, the Seattle City Council added $415,000 in Short-Term Rental Tax to the Equitable Development Initiative fund for 2023 and $415,000 in 2024. The additional funds are a result of the increases in Short-Term Rental Tax revenues.

The full-list of the 11 recipients are as follows:

– Estelita’s Library — $2.4 million to complete the purchase of property on Beacon Hill to allow for the development of a cultural and community center.

– Central Area Youth Association — $1 million to support the development of affordable homeownership units and youth programming space for families at-risk of displacement from the Seattle Central Area.

– Somali Health Board — $2.3 million to support a mixed-use affordable housing and community facility project in the Graham Street Transit-Oriented Development area.

– Arte Noir — $375,000 to complete the transfer of the “ARTE NOIR Gallery” and community space to community ownership.

– El Centro de La Raza — $700,000 for the establishment of a new affordable housing and childcare center in Columbia City.

– New Hope Community Development Institute — $1.3 million to support a new mixed-use affordable housing project in the Seattle Central District.

– Rainier Beach Action Coalition — $175,000 for building improvements to the Rainier Food Innovation District site in Rainier Beach.

– Empowering Youth and Families Outreach — $600,000 to aid in the creation of a Youth Enrichment Center in the Dunlap neighborhood.

– Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority — $400,000 to close a final financing gap for its family housing project.

– Union Cultural Center – $75,000 to provide capacity-building for the organization to support pre-construction costs.

– Tubman Health — $75,000 for a site feasibility analysis.

The City of Seattle noted in a press release that other community organizations received awards, but are still in negotiations to acquire real estate. The city did not name these organizations, stating that publicity of their awards at this time could inflate the cost of their acquisitions.