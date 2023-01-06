Seattle the 11th best place in the country for finding a job

By BRETT DAVIS

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – WalletHub’s just-released report of the best cities in the U.S. for finding a job includes four in Washington state: Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, and Vancouver.

To determine the strongest local job markets in the country, the personal finance website compared and ranked 182 cities across 32 key metrics, including job opportunities, employment growth, and monthly average starting salary.

With the unemployment rate at 3.7% and employers planning to hire 15% more new graduates from the class of 2023 than they did from the class of 2022, WalletHub says job seekers are in the driver’s seat when it comes to negotiating pay and benefits.

Washington’s largest city, Seattle, was ranked highest by WalletHub, finishing just outside the top 10.

“Seattle is the 11th best place to find a job,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square via email. “The city has a strong job market, with a high monthly average starting salary at over $5,700, low unemployment rate and access to employee benefits.”

The Emerald City has other incentives for would-be employees.

“It also has work-share programs that allow employers to temporarily reduce work hours for employees instead of laying them off during economic downturns, and a salary history ban,” Ms. Gonzalez explained. “Plus, Seattle is very well served by public transit, has low annual transportation costs, and is an overall great city for both families and singles.”

Spokane, in the eastern portion of the state, was the next-highest-ranked city in Washington, coming in at No. 79.

“Spokane ranks in the top half of the cities for jobs,” Ms. Gonzalez said. “Aside from the presence of work-share programs and the salary history ban, the city offers a large number of apprentice-trainee jobs, making it a great choice for those who are just starting their career.”

The other Washington cities on the list didn’t fare as well.

“Tacoma and Vancouver rank in the second half, 105th and 108th, respectively,” Ms. Gonzalez noted. “Tacoma’s low ranking is mostly due to the lack of employment growth in the past year, while Vancouver has a low share of engaged workers.”

The 10 best cities for finding a job:

1. San Francisco, California

2. Columbia, Maryland

3. Orlando, Florida

4. San Jose, California

5. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

6. Fremont, California

7. Salt Lake City, Utah

8. South Burlington, Vermont

9. Plano, Texas

10. Portland, Maine

The 10 worst cities for finding a job:

182. Memphis, Tennessee

181. Augusta, Georgia

180. Brownsville, Texas

179. Gulfport, Mississippi

178. Columbus, Georgia

177. Huntington, West Virginia

176. Shreveport, Louisiana

175. Jackson, Mississippi

174. Detroit, Michigan

173. Las Cruces, New Mexico