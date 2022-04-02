SeaVees helps Mental Wellness Center

SeaVees, a Santa Barbara-based shoe company, is stepping forward with the Mental Wellness Center to help local youth.

To do that, the company is selling a new shoe that was designed in collaboration with Carissa Potter Carlson of People I’ve Loved. The project is intended to raise awareness about mental health, and 10% from the proceeds of every pair sold will be donated to MWC.

“The Mental Health Awareness Baja Slip On” is a limited-edition slip-on sneaker that includes Mr. Carlson’s affirmation artwork on the outside upper and a secret message screen-printed in the inside footbed. The outsole uses a pop of colorful green, the color of the international symbol for mental health awareness.

“We are grateful to SeaVees for their support of youth mental wellness in our community,” said Annmarie Cameron, CEO of Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara. “Their fun and stylish shoes are a fresh and innovative way to spread the message that youth mental health and education is critical — not just in our area but across the country and world.”

This collaboration supports MWC’s Wellness Connection Council and Mental Health Matters program, which is designed to introduce basic facts about mental health to elementary, middle and high school students. MHM’s work is established in the Buellton, Carpinteria, Cold Spring, Hope, Goleta Union and Santa Barbara Unified school districts as well as in several local private schools.

To see this new collection worn by the students of the Wellness Connection Council leadership program and to purchase the collaboration, visit www.seavees.com/…/mental-health-awareness.

— Dave Mason