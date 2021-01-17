SEBANZ, Robert J.

Robert J. Sebanz, age 92 of Two Rivers, WI peacefully entered eternal life on the evening of Wednesday, January 6th, 2021.

Robert was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on June 3, 1928 to Anton and Evelyn (Wiltgen) Sebanz. He completed grade school at St. Luke’s Catholic School and graduated Washington High School (Class of 1946) of Two Rivers; then attended the University of Wisconsin in Manitowoc and graduated from Fond du Lac College. A WWII veteran, Robert served his country as a member of the U.S. Army Ordinance in Japan.

Robert worked for General Motors Defense Electronics Division in Milwaukee, WI — held various financial positions including chief financial manager of the Apollo Guidance Program; then was transferred to the Defense Research Labs in Santa Barbara, California, where he held the position of Director of Pricing and Analysis covering financial management of all Defense and Commercial Programs. This included the F-16 Fire Control System, which entailed assisting in creating a European Co-Producer in Denmark. Later, he was assigned to assist in setting up a joint venture on a classified program in the San Jose area and was subsequently transferred there as financial manager of the joint venture.

He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish in Two Rivers; an active member of the VFW and the American Legion in Gulf Shores, AL; and the Two Rivers Elks Lodge #1380, serving as Secretary for many years. He also enjoyed touring the country in a motor home with his wife; wintering in Gulf Shores, AL, where he served as Secretary of the Wisconsin SnoBird Club; and going to Cedar Lake, WI. Robert “Bob” was an avid golfer and bowler; he also enjoyed horseshoes and swimming. He was loved and will be missed deeply.

Besides Mary, his wife of 48 years, he is survived by four daughters: Laura Sebanz, Manitowoc, WI; Victoria (Bryan) Zee, Lancaster, CA; Kathryn (Kevin) Ramer, Cary, NC; and Karen Rudberg, Simi Valley, CA.

He is also survived by three stepchildren: Janice Gauthier, Belleville, TX; Judith (John) Parker, Santa Barbara, CA, and James (Barbara) Gauthier, Green Bay, WI.

Additional survivors include four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Evelyn Sebanz; sister, Beatrice Malley; and stepdaughter, Kathleen (Al) Reinert.

A private Life Celebration will be held for Bob at a later date.

