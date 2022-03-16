Second gentleman tests positive for COVID

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the vice president’s office said Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for but, because of caution, still declined to participate in an Equal Pay Day event she had previously been expected to attend along with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

The statement from Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary to the vice president, said Vice President Harris will continue to test for COVID.

Ms. Harris and Mr. Emhoff received their first COVID vaccine in December 2020 in Washington, D.C. Mr. Emhoff has worked with the White House to promote the COVID vaccinations across the country.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com.