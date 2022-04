COURTESY IMAGES

From left, Sage Lieber, Lauryn Massari and Delaney Pierce are among the student artists whose landscapes are up at Red Kettle Coffee in Summerland. At right, the second-graders’ art includes landscapes of Figueroa Mountain and Refugio Beach.

SUMMERLAND — Landscape paintings by Cold Spring School second-graders are being displayed at Red Kettle Coffee, 2275 Ortega Hill Road, Suite A, Summerland.

Students chose locations from around Santa Barbara County as the subjects of their landscapes.

The artwork will be for sale as a fundraiser for the construction of a new two-classroom STEAM and Art building at Cold Spring School in Montecito.

— Dave Mason