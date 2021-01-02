Second-half surge lifts Gauchos past Titans

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

UCSB’s Taylor Mole, seen here in action earlier this season, finished with a double-double, registering 13 points and 13 rebounds, in Friday’s win over Cal State Fullerton.

The new calendar year brought new results for the UCSB women’s basketball team.

The Gauchos (1-6), behind a solid second-half, defeated the host Cal State Fullerton Titans, 83-54 on Friday at Titan Gymnasium to earn their first victory of the season.

UCSB was led offensively by redshirt senior Doris Jones, who poured in a season high 29 points on 11-18 shooting (four of seven from three-point range). UCSB’s 83 points marked their highest total of the season, in large part due to some red-hot shooting in the final two periods.

The Gauchos drained 13 of their 30 attempts from behind the arc, including eight of 14 in the second half alone.

Alyssa Marin scored 14 points on the night, and Taylor Mole finished with a double-double, registering 13 points and 13 rebounds in the game.

UCSB jumped out to a 10-0 lead to open the game, which included seven quick points by Jones.

Ashlee Lewis entered the game midway through the opening period for the Titans (0-4), dropping in eight points of her own to bring the margin within one, 11-10.

The Gauchos took an 18-16 lead into the secord period, as Jones continued to score in bunches. Her three-pointer with 5:11 left in the period made it a nine-point game, and with 2:26 left in the first half she blocked a shot on the defensive end, ran the floor and drained another from deep to make it 31-20.

Jones’ triple from the right corner with 1:15 left in the half made it 34-22, which was UCSB’s largest lead of the half. She scored 23 in the first two quarters.

With 19 seconds left in the first half, Fullerton’s Kathryn Neff hit a three, the team’s first and only three-pointer of the half, as UCSB took a 34-25 lead at the break.

The Gauchos kept their foot on the gas pedal in the third, outscoring the Titans 24-18 in the period.

On several occasions, Mole was able to come up with some key post defense against the Titans’ frontcourt. With 2:15 left in the period, she was able to force a miss, ran the floor and drained a three to make it a 50-39 contest.

Marin drew a foul on a three and sank all three free throws 30 seconds later before draining a shot from deep with 44 seconds left in the period to give UCSB a 15-point advantage, 58-43.

With 9:24 left in the fourth, Jones landed awkwardly as she chased after a loose ball. She would exit the game and did not return.

Mole’s second-chance layup with 8:12 helped UCSB gain a 62-46 lead. Lauren Lee drained a three from the top of the key with 7:44 left, followed by a Mole triple from the corner to put UCSB in front by 20, 68-48.

Marin’s three-pointer with 3:36 put UCSB ahead 77-50, allowing the visitors to secure the win.

The two teams will be back in action today at Titan Gymnasium, with tipoff set for 5 p.m.

