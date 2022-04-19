‘Secrets of Dumbledore’ performs box office magic

As expected, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” topped the box office when it opened last weekend.
The film, which bridges the worlds of “Fantastic Beasts” and Harry Potter, grossed $43 million.
That pushed “Sonic the Hedgehog” to the No. 2 spot with $30 million.
“The Lost City” placed third with $6.5 million.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” rose to fourth place with $6.2 million.
“Father Stu,” starring Mark Wahlberg as a boxer who becomes a priest, opened in fifth place with $5.7 million.
“Morbius,” the Marvel movie that stars Jared Leto as a physician who turns himself into a vampire, fell to sixth place with $4.7 million.
“The Batman” slipped to eighth place with $3.8 million.
“K.G.F.: Chapter 2” opened in ninth place with $2.9 million.
And “Uncharted” placed 10th with $1.2 million.
email: dmason@newspress.com