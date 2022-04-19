‘Secrets of Dumbledore’ performs box office magic

COPYRIGHT 2022 WARNER BROS. PICTURES/ WIZARDING WORLD

Jude Law stars as the title character of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which topped the box office last weekend.

As expected, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” topped the box office when it opened last weekend.

The film, which bridges the worlds of “Fantastic Beasts” and Harry Potter, grossed $43 million.

That pushed “Sonic the Hedgehog” to the No. 2 spot with $30 million.

“The Lost City” placed third with $6.5 million.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” rose to fourth place with $6.2 million.

“Father Stu,” starring Mark Wahlberg as a boxer who becomes a priest, opened in fifth place with $5.7 million.

“Morbius,” the Marvel movie that stars Jared Leto as a physician who turns himself into a vampire, fell to sixth place with $4.7 million.

“The Batman” slipped to eighth place with $3.8 million.

“K.G.F.: Chapter 2” opened in ninth place with $2.9 million.

And “Uncharted” placed 10th with $1.2 million.

