Sedgwick Public Hike Days in March

COURTESY PHOTO

Sedgwick Reserve will be open for public hiking on March 11 and 25.

SANTA YNEZ — In March, Sedgwick Reserve, a crown jewel of the University of California Natural Reserve System, will host its popular public hike days, giving visitors a chance to explore its 6,000 acres of protected land, which is usually closed to the public.

Hikes are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 11 and 25.

Participants can reserve a spot on one of the upcoming Saturday hikes and witness the effects of winter rains on this stunning landscape.

Experienced docent guides will lead hikes at varying difficulty, accommodating various abilities and providing insights into the reserve’s unique flora, fauna, geology and history. The Sedgwick Reserve is considered to be one of the most significant sites of the UC Natural Reserve System.

Check-in for registrants is at 8:30 a.m., and the hikes will start promptly at 9 a.m., lasting for two to three and a half hours. In case of rain, hikes will be canceled, and registrants will receive an email notification 24 hours in advance.

Registration is required. To register, visit sedgwick.nrs.ucsb.edu/store.

— Caleb Beeghly