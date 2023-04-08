Art exhibit begins today at Wildling Museum in Solvang

Dennis Curry’s “Sedgwick Reserve” (2013), oil on canvas.

“Sedgwick Reserve: A Conservation Story,” an art exhibit, is on view from today through Oct. 16 in the Valley Oak Gallery at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511-B Mission Drive in Solvang.

A reception with the artists will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. April 16 at the museum.

Through the eyes of 11 Central Coast artists, the exhibition explores both the beauty of the reserve and the important work taking place on its grounds.

Bill Dewey’s “Sedgwick Reserve” (2016), digital photo.

Featured artists in the exhibition include Whitney Abbott, Chris Chapman, Dennis Curry, Camille Dellar, Bill Dewey, Bruce Everett, Russ Hunziker, John Iwerks, Manny Lopez, Mark Oliver and Nina Warner.

Unknown to many visitors and even some local residents, Sedgwick Nature Reserve is a hidden gem nestled in the foothills of the San Rafael Mountains in the Santa Ynez Valley. One of seven reserves managed by the UCSB Natural Reserve System, Sedgwick is among the largest and most diverse reserves of its kind in the country.

Bill Everett’s “Figueroa Creek” (2012), oil on canvas.

It is composed of just under 6,000 acres, or about nine square miles, and hosts several different kinds of habitats: oak savannah, coastal sage scrub, chaparral, gray pine forest, vernal pools and two watersheds. Managed by UCSB, Sedgwick has become a world-class research, conservation and education facility.

“We love to highlight local conservation areas, and Sedgwick Reserve is a major one,” said Stacey Otte-Demangate, executive director of the museum. “As part of the UC system, it’s unique for the amount of serious academic research it supports, particularly with native oaks.”

Nina Warner’s “Early Moonrise,” oil on panel.

Exhibition sponsors are the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Foundation, Pete and Becky Adams, George and Denise Rose, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Margaret Weiss and donors to the Patti Jacquemain Exhibition Fund.

